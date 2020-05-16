Auraiya Mishap: From VP To CMs, Political Leaders Express Grief Over Accident

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, a truck collided with a container truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20. According to Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh, the incident occurred when the migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Informing about the incident, he said that rescue operation has been completed and all the injured have been taken to the hospital. He added that the accident occurred around 3.30 AM on Saturday on the national highway near Mihauli village in the Sadar Kotwaliu area. "The injured have been taken to the government hospital and higher officials are at place," he said.

Political leaders express condolences

Several political leaders reacted to the accident and expressed their condolences over the death of the migrant workers. Taking to Twitter, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his condolences and wished the injured workers for a speedy recovery.

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a road accident at Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & wishes for speedy recovery of the injured.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "It is very sad to know about the death of many workers in the road accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who died in this accident. Also, I wish the workers who were injured in the accident to get well soon."

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में हुए सड़क हादसे में कई श्रमिकों की मृत्यु के बारे में जानकर अत्यंत दुख हुआ है।इस दुर्घटना में जिन लोगों की जान गई है, मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं।साथ ही दुर्घटना में घायल हुए मज़दूरों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 16, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear of the tragic road accident in #Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the families of the migrant brothers and sisters who have lost their lives. May their souls rest in peace. Praying for recovery of those injured.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "I am hurt by the news of the death of 24 laborers and the injured in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured to get well soon."

उतर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क हादसे में 24 मजदूरों की मौत और अनेक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर से आहत हूं।मृतकों के परिवारों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2020

BJP President JP Nadda said, "I am deeply affected by the news of the untimely demise of 23 workers in a road accident in Auraiya, UP. I request all BJP workers to fully cooperate with the administration in relief work. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray to God for the quick recovery of the injured."

यूपी के औरेया में सड़क हादसे में 23 मज़दूरों के असामयिक निधन की खबर से मन विचलित है। मेरा सभी भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से अनुरोध है की राहत कार्य में प्रशासन का पूर्ण सहयोग करे।

मेरी संवेदनाएं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ है। ईश्वर से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 16, 2020

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, "The road accident in Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh is very tragic. Many people have lost their lives in the accident, my condolences to their families, and I pray to God that those injured in the incident get well soon."

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में हुआ सड़क दुर्घटना बहुत ही दुखद है। दुर्घटना में कई लोगों ने अपनी जान गवाई है, उनके परिजनों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं और घटना में घायल हुए लोग जल्द स्वस्थ हों, ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 16, 2020

UP govt announces compensation

The UP government has also announced Rs 2 lakhs as compensation for those whose lives were lost in the tragic accident, and Rs 50,000 compensation for those who were seriously injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressing his deepest condolences took note of the accident. Taking to Twitter, he stated that he has directed the officials to ensure that all the injured be provided medical care immediately. He has also sought a report from the Commissioner and IG Kanpur on the cause of the accident informed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi to media.

जनपद औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना में प्रवासी कामगारों/श्रमिकों की मृत्यु दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं दुःखद है, मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



पीड़ितों को हर संभव राहत प्रदान करने,घायलों का समुचित उपचार कराने व दुर्घटना की त्वरित जांच करवाने के निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 16, 2020

