Aurangabad Train Mishap: Uddhav Thackeray Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia To Victims' Kin

Responding to the shocking and tragic Aurangabad train mishap, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased. In the early morning hours on Friday, 16 migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in the Aurangabad district, as they were sleeping.

Rs 5 lakhs each has been announced as ex gratia to families of the deceased in Karmad (Aurangabad) train accident: Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/GweBlaYF0W — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

Read: BJP Alleges 'patients Treated Alongside Bodies' In Sion Hospital Ward; BMC Initiates Probe

Read: 'Don't Destabilize A Good System For Your Political Gain': Railway Workers To Sonia Gandhi

PM expresses anguish

Reacting to the shocking incident of the train mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his anguish over the loss of lives as 16 persons, believed to be migrant workers. PM Modi said he had spoken to the Railway Minister and assured all possible support.

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

Aurangabad Train Mishap

The accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over people who were sleeping on the tracks while walking a long distance. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told news agency PTI. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.

Read: 16 Mowed Down By Goods Train Near Aurangabad; PM Modi Dials Piyush Goyal; Assures Support

Read: 'Relief Work On, Inquiry Launched,' Says Railway Min Piyush Goyal On Aurangabad Accident