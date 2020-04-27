CM Mamata Instructs West Bengal Admin To Help Migrants Return Home Amid Lockdown; Tweets

Amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government is trying to take all steps to bring back people of her state stuck in different corners of the country. Banerjee said that nobody from the state should feel helpless.

GoWB will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in diff parts of the country due to lockdown,in returning home. I've instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I'm here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I'm with you in these tough times(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 27, 2020

READ | BJP MPs From Bengal Attack Mamata Govt For Its Handling Of Coronavirus Crisis

Further, Banerjee said that she is personally overseeing the arrangements and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets help. Talking about the students stranded in Kota she said that those students will also begin their journey back home soon.

I am personally overseeing this & we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets any possible help. The initiation has already started & all students from Bengal stuck in Kota would begin their journey back soon. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 27, 2020

The West Bengal Chief Minister took part in the Prime Minister's videoconference with Chief Ministers on Monday - a first in 4 such meetings.

READ | 'What Is She Trying To Hide?", Babul Supriyo Slams Mamata Banerjee's Over IMCT & Covid

Coronavirus Outbreak

The West Bengal government has confirmed 20 deaths due to COVID-19 and over 649 positive cases in the state. The country is under a lockdown till May 3 to combat COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 infection cases in India stands at 27,892, as per Indian government data released on Monday. So far, 872 people have died due to the disease. There are 20835 active cases in the nation. The country has witnessed the recovery of 6184 people.

READ | Senior West Bengal Health Official Succumbs To Covid; CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles Loss

READ | PM Modi-CMs Covid Conference Attended By Mamata Banerjee; PM May Address In Next 4-5 Days