CM Mamata Instructs West Bengal Admin To Help Migrants Return Home Amid Lockdown; Tweets

Accidents & Disasters

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said her government is trying to take all steps to bring back people of her state stuck in different corner of the country

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government is trying to take all steps to bring back people of her state stuck in different corners of the country. Banerjee said that nobody from the state should feel helpless.

READ | BJP MPs From Bengal Attack Mamata Govt For Its Handling Of Coronavirus Crisis

Further, Banerjee said that she is personally overseeing the arrangements and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets help. Talking about the students stranded in Kota she said that those students will also begin their journey back home soon. 

The West Bengal Chief Minister took part in the Prime Minister's videoconference with Chief Ministers on Monday - a first in 4 such meetings.

READ | 'What Is She Trying To Hide?", Babul Supriyo Slams Mamata Banerjee's Over IMCT & Covid

Coronavirus Outbreak

The West Bengal government has confirmed 20 deaths due to COVID-19  and over 649 positive cases in the state. The country is under a lockdown till May 3 to combat COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 infection cases in India stands at 27,892, as per Indian government data released on Monday. So far, 872 people have died due to the disease. There are 20835 active cases in the nation. The country has witnessed the recovery of 6184 people.

READ | Senior West Bengal Health Official Succumbs To Covid; CM Mamata Banerjee Condoles Loss

READ | PM Modi-CMs Covid Conference Attended By Mamata Banerjee; PM May Address In Next 4-5 Days

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories