Vizag Gas Leak: Centre Orders 500 Kgs Of PTBC Chemical To Neutralize Styrene Gas

Acting on the gas leak tragedy in Vishakhapatnam early on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has arranged 500 kgs of Para-tertiary catechol (PTBC) chemical to neutralize the effect of Styrene Monomer. The PTBC chemical has been arranged by a firm in Gujarat's Vapi and will be carried to Vizag by the NDRF team from Pune. The PTBC chemical is expected to prevent any further damage by the leak of Styrene gas. Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister's Secretary Ashwani Kumar had informed that on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration request for the PTBC chemical, the order had been placed with a company in Vapi and the consignment would be brought to Daman from where it would be airlifted.

According to the latest update, 11 people have been killed while 20 remain in critical condition after they were exposed to the gas leakage. The gas is believed to have an impact till 1.5 km of the factory where the incident happened. Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang had earlier informed ANI that around 800 people were shifted to hospital and many have been discharged. He added that drinking lots of water is one of the antidotes to the gas.

Ex-gratia announced

Meanwhile, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of deceased and Rs 10 lakh to those residing in the vicinity of the factory. He has also stated that an investigation is underway and promised of strict action against the factory and its owners. The AP Chief Minister has also assured jobs for those affected. Moreover, an FIR has also been registered against L G Polymers industry.

Gas leak in Vishakhapatnam

11 people have been killed and nearly 250 have been hospitalized after a chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers factory in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The gas leaked is believed to be Steyrene gas which affects the Central Nervous System of a human body and is suspected to have happened between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of the vicinity have been evacuated, however, the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The NDRF teams have neutralised the gas and FIR has been registered. Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy informed that a help-desk was set-up to assist the rescue operations in Vishakapatnam. The Minister asked the people not to panic and reassured that a team from the department was on the site and was manning the operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the tragedy.

