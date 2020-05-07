Vizag Gas Leak: PM Modi Chairs NDMA Meet; Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Leaves For Leak Site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the chemical gas leak tragedy at Vishakapatnam on Thursday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present in the meeting chaired by PM Modi.

Eight people have been killed and nearly 70 hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag in the early hours of Thursday, officials said, in the latest update at the time of publishing. The casualty toll is likely to rise.

PM Modi chairs NDMA meeting

#VizagGasLeak: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority), in wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also present. pic.twitter.com/riFiBKnFMY — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

CM Jagan enroute Vizag

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the incident and directed the Visakhapatnam district collector to ensure proper medical care for the affected people. He is on his way to Vizag. The gas leak reportedly took place early in the morning and around 2,000 Mt tonnes of Styrene gas has leaked from the plant.

విశాఖలో ఆర్‌ ఆర్‌ వెంకటాపురం వద్ద పరిశ్రమలో గ్యాస్‌ లీకైన ఘటనపై ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఆరా. తక్షణమే తగు సహాయ కార్యక్రమాలు చేపట్టాలని సీఎం ఆదేశం. బాధిత ప్రాంతాల్లో తగిన చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని జిల్లా కలెక్టర్‌కు ఆదేశం. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) May 7, 2020

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation also asked people staying near the chemical plant where a gas leak took place in the wee hours to stay indoors and use a wet cloth to cover their nose and mouth. Andhra Pradesh Industry minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that after gas leakage was reported in the factory, lockdown procedure was initiated immediately by the state government. He explained that the first step was to neutralize the liquid that was used as a raw material in the factory - styrene monomer. The Minister further said that onus lies on the company and investigation will be initiated on if they followed guidelines. On rescue operation, he said that the nearby villages have been evacuated.

