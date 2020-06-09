'Once RM's Done Commenting On Hand Symbol...': Rahul Gandhi Asks Direct Question On China

Taking yet another jibe at the defence minister, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday sharpened his attack and asked directly if the Chinese have occupied the Indian territory in Ladakh. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said that the Raksha Mantri (RM) could answer the question once he is done 'commenting on the hand symbol' i.e the symbol of the Congress party.

Once RM is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer:



Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 9, 2020

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates

A day earlier, in an attempt to politicise the border tensions between India and China, Rahul Gandhi mocked Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Improvising a couplet by poet Mirza Ghalib, he said - "Everyone knows the reality of what's going on at the border, but ignorance is bliss at this time to maintain a happy heart." He was commenting on Shah's statement in the virtual rally wherein the Home Minister said that India's defence policy is strong and that the country knows how to protect its borders.

Thereafter, Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Indian Army and media saying that media is 'muzzled', and 'truth' seems 'dormant,' while the Indian Army knows exactly what is happening in Ladakh.

READ | Rajnath Singh slams Rahul Gandhi, says 'India-China engaged militarily & diplomatically'

Raksha Mantri slams Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at Wayanad MP for his remarks on the Indo-China border dispute, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded to him in an equally poetic manner. Improvising yet another Mirza Ghalib couplet and with an obvious pun on Congress party's symbol - 'hand', he said: "If your hand aches, you have medicine; But what to do when the reason of ache is your hand." He also said that Congress has been fearmongering over this issue he will respond on only in the Parliament.

READ | Rahul Gandhi takes another jibe on Indo-China border talks; says, "Army knows everything"

Indo-China Border tensions

The ongoing border dispute between India and China first came into the forefront on May 9 when clash was reported between military of the two nations at Naku La in Sikkim. Furthermore, on May 10, army official informed that there were other clashes that took place on May 6 near Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh. Moreover, days after this, Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the LAC in eastern Ladakh. A fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force then carried out sorties in the area.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General M M Naravane issued a statement saying that clashes are nothing new and the army is following the established treaty between the two nations. Speaking to Republic TV, Rajnath Singh said that diplomatic channels are in talks but India will not compromise with its self-respect.

With an aim to find a solution to the tensions, India and China held Corps Commander level talks on June 6 at Moldo. Issuing a statement after 5-long hours of talks, New Delhi that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation and described the meeting as 'cordial and positive atmosphere'. Beijing also affirmed that the overall situation at the border areas is now 'generally stable' and 'under control' and both sides will resolve the issue through diplomatic and military channels.

READ | Rahul Gandhi takes sarcastic jibe at Amit Shah; says 'all know India-China border reality'