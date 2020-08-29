MP Floods: CM Chouhan Chairs High-level Meeting; Issues Direction For Relief Work

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, held a high-level conference in the wake of heavy rainfall that has lashed the state. Chouahn said that he has issued all the necessary directions to monitor relief work.

Emphasising on the Narmada river, he directed the concerned officials to pay full attention on the Narmada river and its tributaries as heavy rains are likely to continue in parts of the state for the next 48 hours.

"There is a possibility of heavy rains for 48 hours now but there is no need to panic. I am asking you to be careful not to be worried at this hour. Wherever necessary, all work of rescue and relief will be done. Our SDRF teams are active and we are sending NDRF teams where needed. We have also alerted the Army and the Air Force, and they will be called if necessary," he said.

READ: Odisha: Fear of flood in Mahanadi, rain-related death toll rises to 12; over 4 lakh affected

"In the state capital of Bhopal, a 24x7 control room would be monitoring the situation throughout the state. Further, every district would be having control rooms, which shall help in extending assistance to any of the affected areas immediately," further added the CM. Teams of State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) are garrisoned in all of the districts.

READ: 'All inflated electricity bills deferred,' announces MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CWC issues red bulletin

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a red bulletin for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as ‘extreme floods’ are likely to lash the states on Saturday. Two rivers in MP and Chhattisgarh are flowing above danger level and are likely to cause extreme flood situation in parts of the states, the CWC said.

According to the red bulletin, river Kharun was flowing above the danger mark at Patharidhi in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district. Similarly, river Mahanadi was flowing above its danger level at Surajgarh in Raigarh district and at Janjgir in Champa district.

In Madhya Pradesh, river Shakkar flowed above the danger mark at Gadarwara in Jabalpur district and river Wainganga at Keolari in Seoni district. Due to heavy rainfall, 24 of the 64 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam were opened by authorities on Friday to discharge the floodwaters, following a rise of water level in Mahanadi river.

READ: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh to face 'extreme flood situation', CWC issues red bulletin

READ: IMD issues orange alert warning for Odisha, Chhattisgarh & West Bengal; Same for Delhi