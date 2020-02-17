The Debate
Special Relief Airplane To Bring Back Indians Stuck In Virus-hit Wuhan: Indian Embassy

Accidents & Disasters

On Monday, the Indian Embassy in China announced that it will be sending a consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight to Wuhan city later this week.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai |
Coronavirus

On Monday, the Indian Embassy in China announced that it will be sending a consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight to Wuhan city later this week to support China in combating the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. On Monday, the death toll from China's novel coronavirus epidemic surpassed 1,700, after 100 more people died in the country's Hubei province. The Embassy announced that while coming back, the relief flight may have the capacity to bring back some Indians who are still stuck in Wuhan. 

Read: Coronavirus outbreak: China reports drop in new cases for third consecutive day

Previously as well, Vikram Misri, India's Ambassador to China, had reiterated the country's support for China and its people at a time of crisis due to the spread of the Coronavirus. The Ambassador had said that the Government of India will be supplying medicines to China to help the country combat the virus.

Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Canada to evacuate its citizens from quarantined ship in Japan

'Indians in Wuhan in touch with embassy'

The Embassy updated on the presence of Indian nationals in Wuhan stating that the Indian Embassy in Beijing has been in constant touch with them. It asked the Indians in Wuhan to get in touch with the embassy so that they can come back on this relief flight. "We urge all Indian nationals from Wuhan/Hubei who intend to avail this flight and have not yet contacted us, to urgently call our hotlines +8618610952903 and +8618612083629 or send email to helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in before 1900 hours today (17 February 2020)", read its tweet. 

Read: Coronavirus death toll spikes to 1765 in China; around 2000 new cases reported

Read: China collects plasma from recovered patients for Coronavirus treatment

(With Agency Inputs) 

Published:
COMMENT
