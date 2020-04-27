COVID-19: Eicher Group Foundation And Metso India Joins To Support Plan India's Project

Two organizations- Eicher Group Foundation and Metso India have come forward to support Plan India's project in the fight against Coronavirus that works in close coordination with the government, civil society organisations, corporates and donors to support the weaker sections and communities.

According to reports, Eicher Group Foundation has donated to provide dry ration and hygiene kits to daily wage workers, small vendors, pregnant and lactating mothers, orphans and abandoned children, primitive and nomadic tribes, families with disabled members, elderly headed household, female-headed households and migrant labourers in Pune and Bhubaneshwar. Meanwhile, Metso has evolved hand-in-hand with its customers, introducing innovations and services, and at the same time making large-scale investments in its assets across the country.

Plan India's Project

Plan India's project 'Suraksha' aims to reach two lakh people with a focus on communicating public health information, distributing hygiene kits, dry ration kits and personal protective equipment. It also ensures to address the needs of the rights of girls and young women. Plan India is a member of the Plan International Federation. The organization is also supporting initiatives of several agencies including NITI Aayog, National Disaster Management Authority and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Read: Covid-19: KCR says, 'There will be clarity on further action after PM-CM video conference'

According to Plan India's Executive Director Mohammad Asif, they are committed to their social development mandate. "It is indeed encouraging to have socially committed corporates join hands with us to achieve the larger national development goals," he added.

Read: Lucknow Police issues 21-point advisory for festivals amid COVID lockdown; gets specific

The COVID-19 crisis in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 27,892, including 20,835 active cases. While 872 deaths have been reported overall, around 6,185 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

Read: CRPF ADG writes to K'taka DGP over manhandling of Jawan by Belagavi cops; demands probe

Read: Bangladesh cleric tests positive for coronavirus after leading Ramzan prayers

(With ANI Inputs)