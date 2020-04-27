Covid-19: KCR Says, 'There Will Be Clarity On Further Action After PM-CM Video Conference'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday during a high-level meeting stated that there will clarity on the future course of action after PM Modi's video conferencing with all the Chief Ministers. According to him, the Chief Ministers will explain the situation in their respective states at the conference and there be some estimate on the situation in the country and in the states.

During the meeting, KCR expressed satisfaction over the decrease in the spread of Coronavirus in the State due to the lockdown. According to him, if people extend their support towards the lockdown for a few more days then the situation will further improve.

About the meeting

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday on the implementation of lockdown, measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, and other issues. Several members including Health Minister Eatala Rajendra, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretaries Narsing Rao, Shanta Kumari, Ramakrishna Rao participated in the meeting. During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the situation in Hyderabad and other areas.

PM Modi to video conference with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a video conference with Chief Ministers of all States on Monday at 11 am to take a view regarding the situation across the country. As per sources, the PM is likely to discuss the potential lifting of lockdown in certain areas in a phased manner and also the travel of migrants from different states. This will be the third video conference of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

India under lockdown

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. He addressed the nation as the ongoing pan-India lockdown had entered its 21st day.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 27,892, including 20,835 active cases. While 872 deaths have been reported overall, around 6,185 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

