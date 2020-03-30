MEA To Donate Approx. Rs.1 Crore To PM CARES, Pledges Support In Fight Against COVID-19

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that it would contribute approximately Rs.1 crore to the PM CARES fund launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Writing on Twitter, MEA official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stated that the Ministry expressed solidarity with the government in the fight against the novel coronavirus. According to Kumar, the donation would help support the Centre's efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

We stand together in this fight.#TeamMEA pledges to contribute around ₹ 1 Crore to #PMCaresFund launched by PM @narendramodi to support Government’s efforts to fight #COVID19 pandemic.#IndiaFightsCorona — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 30, 2020

The PM CARES fund

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28. While PM Modi is the Chairman of this trust, the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister are the other members. All citizens including individuals, corporates and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis.

People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19.



Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

The donation to PM CARES fund will be exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). Moreover, PM Modi specified that the fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future, but would help strengthen disaster management capacity. One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards and internet banking.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/BVm7q19R52 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

So far, eminent personalities such as Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sabyasachi and Badshah have pledged a donation to the PM CARES fund. Moreover, the Adani Foundation has announced Rs.100 crore for this new fund. While the Home Ministry officials have decided to donate one day salary, the staff of the Supreme Court will donate three days' salary to the PM CARES fund.

