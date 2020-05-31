Haryana Seals Border With Delhi As The National Capital Sees Sharp Hike In COVID-19 Cases

As Delhi witnesses an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Haryana government sealed the state borders with the national capital. Moreover, in addition to sealing of borders, security personnel at the Delhi-Gurugram junction have been checking passes and identity cards of the people commuting through the route.

The number of containment zones in Delhi went up to 122 on Saturday with fresh COVID-19 cases keeping over the 1,000 over mark in the last three days. In 24 hours, the national capital witnessed the highest daily rise on Saturday with 1,163 cases. The districts with high containment zones were North(24), South-East(17), West (16), North West(13), South, and southwest 12.

According to the Health Ministry, currently, there are a total of 10,058 cases of coronavirus, out of which 8,075 people have been recovered. Meanwhile, 416 people have succumbed to the infection.

Haryana government has sealed borders with the national capital due to increase in the number of #COVID19 cases. https://t.co/KsJ2QOtP1k — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

COVID-19 lockdown extended

In a massive decision, Centre on Saturday announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. Issuing guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

In phase one, religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue an SOP for the resumption of operations.

In phase two, schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective States and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise including international travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, other cultural/social/political functions, and large congregations.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases. While 4,971 deaths have been reported overall, around 82,370 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

