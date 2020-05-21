Cyclone Amphan: WB Govt Announces Compensation For Victims; CM Makes A Request To PM Modi

The West Bengal government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of those who were killed in Cyclone Amphaan. The only super cyclone witnessed in the state since 1999, Amphaan has claimed 72 lives so far, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed on Thursday. The cyclone has caused severe damage to property including the Kolkata airport which was completely flooded earlier in the day. The Bengal CM has also requested PM Modi to visit Cyclone Amphaan-affected areas.

'No stone will be left unturned'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured that the Centre will leave 'no stone unturned' in providing assistance to the victims of Cyclone Amphaan. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister informed that the NDRF teams are working in close coordination with the West Bengal administration and prayed for the situation to normalise.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is closely monitoring the cyclone and are in constant touch with the concerned authorities. "I have also spoken to CM Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji & CM West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Ji over situation arising due to the cyclone and assured all possible help from the Centre," informed Amit Shah.

Centre reviews situation in West Bengal and Odisha

Earlier in the day, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, the Government of India said. On the other hand, Chief Secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal informed that timely and accurate forecast by India Meteorological Department and the advance deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) facilitated in the evacuation of about five lakh people in West Bengal and about two lakh in Odisha, the government informed. Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and Odisha participated in the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting through video conference.

