Cyclone Amphan: Landfall Starts; More Than 6.5 Lakh Persons Evacuated In WB & Odisha

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan and India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrityunjay Mohapatra in a press conference on Wednesday, May 20 confirmed that the process of landfall of Cyclone Amphan had commenced. Pradhan mentioned that the Odisha and West Bengal commandants are camping in Balasore and Kakdwip respectively. He added that 20 NDRF teams had been deployed in Odisha while 19 NDRF teams are in West Bengal. Highlighting the experience of Cyclone Fani, he asserted that all teams were equipped with tree/pole cutters for post-landfall restoration. The NDRF chief revealed that more than 5 lakh and 1,58,640 persons have been evacuated in West Bengal and Odisha respectively.

The NDRF chief remarked, “The cyclone situation has now changed. The process of landfall has started happening. The Odisha Commandant is camping in Balasore while the West Bengal commandant is in Kakdwip. A total of 20 teams have been deployed on the ground in Odisha. 19 teams are in West Bengal with two teams on standby. One team has been called to Kolkata. All teams have satellite communication. The teams in West Bengal are concentrated in 6 districts. There are 6 teams in Balasore, 3 in Kendrapara, 4 teams in Bhadrak, and Jagatsinghpur.”

'Wind speed in Kolkata can be 110-120 km/hr'

Meanwhile, the IMD chief stated that the highest wind speed of 106 km per hour had been recorded in Paradip, Odisha. He observed that the cyclone could affect Kolkata in the evening with a wind speed of 110-120 km per hour. According to Mohapatra, the highest windspeed of 155/165 to 185 km/hour shall be in South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore district of West Bengal. The IMD chief stressed that while Bhadrak and Balasore will have a damaging impact for 2-3 more hours, Odisha as a whole will not be affected.

IMD chief Mrityunjay Mohapatra said, “Cyclone Amphan is entering West Bengal near the Sunderbans. Its impact started over Odisha yesterday. The wind speed increased with heavy rains. Today morning, the highest wind speed 106 km/hr has been recorded in Paradip, Odisha. In Balasore, a wind speed of 91 km/hr has been recorded. Our prediction that there will be heavy rain in Odisha has proven to be true. As the day progressed, the rain and the wind speed increased in the northern districts of Odisha. This cyclone is expected to come near Kolkata in the evening. The wind speed in Kolkata then can be 110-120 km/hr. The highest windspeed will be in South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore district- 155/165 to 185 km/hr.”

