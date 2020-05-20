Cyclone Amphan: Netizens Share Incredible Pictures Ahead Of Landfall

As Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall in West Bengal and Odisha on May 20 afternoon-evening, more than three lakh people have been evacuated in Bengal. Rainfall and strong winds have also hit Bhadrak district in Odisha and according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya islands on Wednesday afternoon. While the government has taken precautionary measures ahead of the severe cyclonic storm, internet users shared images of the upcoming Cyclone Amphan’s landfall.

Kolkata The storm is coming

Stay safe guys !!#CycloneAmphan 😐😐😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/6zTG464u3T — ☜༺⎝⎝⫷尺卂ﾌ⫸⎠⎠༻☞ (@RAJ_42ka1) May 20, 2020

Odisha: Strong winds and high tides at Chandipur in Balasore district, as #CycloneAmphan is expected to make landfall today. pic.twitter.com/njZyoEbPzr — Rudhra Sharma (@myrudhra) May 20, 2020

#CycloneAmphan is expected to make landfall tomorrow!!!!



Lakhs evacuated in West Bengal and Odisha!!! pic.twitter.com/HemaWhI7ms — Malayalam Review (@MalayalamReview) May 19, 2020

#CycloneAmphan set to hit West Bengal Today ! pic.twitter.com/Pt7PRFJYHP — Vinay kumar (@vkvinayp3) May 19, 2020

I urge people not to get out of houses until cyclone subsides.

Wind speed is reported between 90 to 120 kmph. #CycloneAmphan causes uprooting of trees, poles. Stay safe People. #CycloneAmphan #AmphanCyclone Prayers🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/B1uaFtl2ZV — Rachna Shrivastava (@gumnaampatr) May 20, 2020

#CycloneAmphanUpdate Cyclone Amphan, became the strongest cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/aC1BJIEceu — SuragalaS (@SridharSuragala) May 19, 2020

#CycloneAmphan set to hit West Bengal Today ! pic.twitter.com/bWPELJZ5ui — Prashanjit Ray (@Prashanjeet_Ray) May 19, 2020

41 NDRF teams deployed

Meanwhile, at least three lakh people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of West Bengal, ahead of the extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan', and all steps have been taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of it, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. NDRF chief SN Pradhan in a media briefing on Tuesday said that a total of 41 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha to deal with any emergency situation arising out of Cyclone Amphan.

