Cyclone Amphan: Netizens Share Incredible Pictures Ahead Of Landfall

As Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall in West Bengal and Odisha on May 20 afternoon-evening, netizens shared images of the upcoming landfall.

Bhavya Sukheja
Cyclone Amphan

As Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall in West Bengal and Odisha on May 20 afternoon-evening, more than three lakh people have been evacuated in Bengal. Rainfall and strong winds have also hit Bhadrak district in Odisha and according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya islands on Wednesday afternoon. While the government has taken precautionary measures ahead of the severe cyclonic storm, internet users shared images of the upcoming Cyclone Amphan’s landfall. 

41 NDRF teams deployed

Meanwhile, at least three lakh people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of West Bengal, ahead of the extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan', and all steps have been taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of it, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. NDRF chief SN Pradhan in a media briefing on Tuesday said that a total of 41 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha to deal with any emergency situation arising out of Cyclone Amphan.

