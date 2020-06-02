Cyclone Nisarga: Maha CM Shares Preparedness Plan; Low Lying Areas To Be Evacuated

In view of Cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, June 2 taking to Twitter shared the preparedness plan. According to the plan, a total of 16 NDRF units have been deployed-- out which 10 have been deployed for rescue operation, while the rest are in reserve. According to the CM, the teams are prepared to tackle the likely damage that could be caused by landslides, heavy rainfall, and so on.

The slum dwellers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area have been instructed to evacuate, while the state government is also moving all the people living in kuccha houses. Further, the state authorities have issued an alert to Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Fishermen have also been called back from the sea and the coast guards have also been notified to not allow any activities. Meanwhile, the state government is also making non-COVID hospitals available.

Read: Cyclone Nisarga: Amit Shah chairs meeting with NDMA officials to review preparedness

Cyclone 'Nisarga'

Tropical storm 'Nisarga', which is headed towards the West coast at Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a cyclone in the next 12 hours and is expected to make landfall close to Mumbai on Wednesday. IMD chief M Mohapatra told Republic TV that currently there is a deep depression and it will intensify and become a "severe cyclone storm" by Wednesday with a wind speed of 110-120 km/h when it will be crossing the coast of Maharashtra.

Read: 'Cyclone Nisarga will be maximum over Mumbai; 110 kmph winds,' says IMD Chief; NDRF ready

According to him, the cyclone's impact will be maximum over Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts and might impact adjoining districts like Palghar, Ratnagiri, and a few districts of Gujarat. He also said that they are expecting tidal waves of about one to two meters high above the astronomical tides.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier on Monday held a review meeting with officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on preparedness for dealing with 'Cyclone Nisarga'. The build-up of a cyclonic storm in Gujarat and Maharashtra comes just days after super cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha.

Read: 'Nisarga' to have "negotiable" wind speed but will evacuate people as precaution: NDRF DG

Read: Maharashtra: NDRF deploys 9 teams as Cyclone Nisarga looms over Arabian Sea