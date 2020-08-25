Raigad Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 8, Rescue Operations Underway

Following the collapse of a 5-storey building in Maharashtra, the death toll increased to eight while 17 people are still feared trapped in the debris, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said on Tuesday. Rescue personnel continued to sift through the rubble in search of survivors, while police said 17 people are still missing

"As per official status from collector's office, 17 more may be feared trapped. We will continue with the rescue operation till the last victim is evacuated," Alok Kumar, NDRF officer told ANI.

Three NDRF teams are at the site to carry out rescue operations.

Maharashtra CM reviews situation

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the on-ground situation. He spoke to local MLA Bharat Gogawale and District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse. Thackeray assured them that all possible support shall be extended for speedy rescue and relief works.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray spoke to MLA @BharatGogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the building collapse in Mahad. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue & relief works. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 24, 2020

PM Modi assures all possible help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his sadness at a building collapse in Raigad in Maharashtra and said local authorities and NDRF teams are providing all possible assistance at the site.

"Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.

