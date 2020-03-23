Pakistan Army Wades Into Coronavirus War, Army Chief Bajwa Ready To Send In The Troops

Pakistan's Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) on Sunday held a special review meeting in the wake of the Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Babar Iftikhar stated that the high-level meeting was done via video link.

According to him, the COAS planned and reviewed the Army's readiness to assist the people of the country amid the Pandemic. Further, he stated that the Pakistani Army and the medical resources have been trained to assist the people.

Special CCC chaired by COAS at GHQ on single point agenda COVID-19. Corps Comds participated through video link from respective Corps HQ.

Forum reviewed countrywide spread of COVID-19 and deliberated Army’s readiness to assist civil administration to contain the pandemic. (1/3) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 22, 2020

All available troops of Pakistan Army and it’s medical resources across the country have been tasked to be ready to assist activities in concert with civil administration on short notice. (2/3) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 22, 2020

“Nothing can defeat a responsible and determined nation. Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty InshaAllah” COAS. (3/3) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 22, 2020

Coronavirus in Pakistan

As of date, Pakistan has reported over 700 cases of the deadly Coronavirus, while three patients have died so far. Meanwhile, five patients have been reportedly recovered. In the wake of the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, Pakistan has suspended all international flights for two weeks and has also curtailed their train services. However, Pakistan PM Imran Khan has thus far refused to invoke a lockdown, citing that the country's 25% below-poverty-line population wouldn't be able to cope.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 336,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 14,613 people. Meanwhile, around 97,636 have reportedly recovered. The hardest-hit region is now Europe, while China, where the outbreak originated, is said to be on its way to recovery, though the US has also witnessed a large number of positive cases on account of large-scale testing.

