One Of Mumbai's Biggest Exhibition Centres Being Converted Into Covid Quarantine Facility

Amid the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic, one of the biggest exhibition centres in Mumbai, Nesco Centre Hall, is now being converted into a quarantine facility. The exhibition centre has five huge halls which will reportedly be converted into quarantine facilities and will be accommodating nearly 1,240 beds. The centre will initially have 200 toilets and more will be provided later.

According to reports, the work at the exhibition centre will be completed by the first week of May and the authorities have also prepared 300 beds for now. While more beds are expected to be ready in a week’s time, the facility, which will be the biggest in Mumbai, is also prepared with stalls for sanitisation, inquiry and medical checkup. The Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on April 26 also reportedly visited the place to look after the preparations.

1,036 containment zones in Mumbai

The BMC has reportedly identified 1,036 containment zones throughout the city since the rise in the number of cases. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometre area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny — recording 275 cases with 14 deaths. BMC is also going to distribute anti-malarial Hydroxychloroqune tablets among Dharavi residents as a preventive measure.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, the city’s COVID-19 tally stands at 5194 cases and 204 fatalities. On Saturday, BMC stated that three units of plasma has been collected from eligible donors and is ready to start plasma therapy clinical trial on eligible patients. Moreover, five more patients have been screened to donate plasma.

Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik and Malegaon are currently hotspots in Maharashtra which currently has 8068 cases and 342 fatalities. India, on the other hand, currently has more than 27,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 882 lives in the country.

