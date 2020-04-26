Mumbai's COVID-19 Deaths Cross 200 With 324 New Cases In 24 Hours; City Tally At 5194

In a marginal increase, Mumbai saw 324 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 13 new fatalities, as stated by the BMC. Moreover, BMC stated that of the 324 cases - 61 patients had been tested between 22 April and 23 April in various testing labs. Currently, the city's COVID-19 tally stands at 5194 cases and 204 fatalities.

Dharavi sees highest 1-day spike with 34 new cases, area tally rises to 275 with 14 dead

Mumbai: 324 new cases

BMC starts plasma therapy

On Saturday, BMC stated that three units of plasma has been collected from eligible donors and is ready to start plasma therapy clinical trial on eligible patients. Moreover, five more patients have been screened to donate plasma. Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik and Malegaon are currently hotspots in Maharashtra which currently has 8068 cases and 342 fatalities.

Mumbai under containment

The BMC has set up 1036 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 275 cases with 14 deaths. BMC is also going to distribute anti-malarial Hydroxychloroqune tablets among Dharavi residents as a preventive measure.

Moreover, the Centre's inter-ministerial team which has visited several areas of Mumbai's containment zones - has recommended adding more isolation beds as the number cases rise in Mumbai. BMC has started surveying people above 60 years of age who are obese, diabetic, and hypertensive- checking their oxygen levels on a ward-basis and picked up for further action, if they reveal low oxygen levels. The government has ruled out lifting the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune Metropolitan Region after May 3, stating that the current restrictions will remain in place at least till June, as per sources.

