IED-fitted Car Destroyed In Pulwama As Forces Avert Major Feb 2019-like Terror Attack

Averting what could have been a major terrorist attack on Thursday, the Pulwama police, the CRPF, and the Indian Army detected and destroyed a vehicle fitted with an IED after receiving timely input and taking proper action. As per sources, on Wednesday evening, a vehicle skipped a signal between 8:30 to 9:30 pm at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama, after which forces fired a few aerial rounds, and followed the vehicle.

Sources said that the persons in the vehicle managed to escape but left the car - a white Hyundai Santro - on road 200 meters from the naka. After checking, it was found that the vehicle was fitted with an IED later. Sources confirmed that the IED was destroyed in a controlled detonation on Thursday morning by BDDS Team, with the purported modus-operandi bearing a striking similarity to the February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack - the worst ever on Indian security personnel, perpetrated by Pakistan-based terrorist groups.



Sources further informed that the case will be handed over to NIA and team has reached the spot. They said that the car was driven by Hizbul Mujhauddin terrorist, however official confirmation is awaited. Sources added that the car also bore a fake number plate.

#WATCH J&K: In-situ explosion of the vehicle, which was carrying IED, by Police in Pulwama.



Major incident of vehicle-borne IED explosion was averted by Police, CRPF & Army after Pulwama Police got credible info last night that a terrorist was moving with an explosive-laden car pic.twitter.com/UnUHSYB07C — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Pulwama terror attack

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred in the incident. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The attacker was Adil Ahmad Dar, a local from Pulwama district, and a member of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The attack led to a severe heightening of tensions between India and Pakistan, with India responding by dealing Pakistan's terror infrastructure a major blow, with the Indian Air Force destroying Pakistan's terror factory on Balakot, after which Pakistan attempted to attack India in Nowshera, which witnessed an air-to-air dogfight.

