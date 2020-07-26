Delhi-NCR & Haryana To Face Heavy-to-very Heavy Rainfall From July 28 To 30: Skymet

Amid the flurry of incessant rainfall causing severe floods in various parts of the country, Skymet Weather has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Delhi and National Capital Region from July 28 to 30. The potential record-breaking incessant rainfall is said to have the capability of severe flooding in the national capital, according to sources.

The Head Weatherman, Founder, Director, SkymetWeather of Skymet weather took to Twitter to inform the people about the potential rainfall.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for Delhi/ NCR/Haryana 28/29/30th of July. ⁦@SkymetWeather⁩ pic.twitter.com/2xshza2N8w — Jatin Singh (@JATINSKYMET) July 25, 2020

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday also informed that rainfall is likely to increase throughout Northern India with the likely shift of monsoon trough to the foothills of the Himalayas from July 27, 2020.

Due to likely shift of monsoon trough to the foothills of Himalayas from 27th July, 2020, rainfall is likely to increase throughout North India. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Northeast India and plains of North India. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 25, 2020

Besides, IMD Lucknow has forecast about rain/thundershowers and lightning likely to occur on Sunday before mid-day at few places over Basti, Gonda, Barabanki, Bahraich, Moradabad, Bijnor districts and adjoining areas.

Delhi rains

According to IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 225 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 44 per cent more than the normal of 156.4 mm. The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have also recorded 31 and 58 percent more rains in July.

Since June 1, when the monsoon season begins, the national capital has recorded 18 percent less rainfall than normal. However, due to the heavy showers in few days the national capital has already recorded 50 percent more rainfall than normal in July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

The national capital received its first spell of heavy rains on July 19 bringing the national capital to its knees, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic coming to a standstill at key stretches in the city. Residents had then taken to social media to share the videos and pictures of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles navigating waterlogged roads, with political leaders and parties pinning the blame on each other over the plight of the national capital, as Anna Nagar witnessed collapsing house and vanishing into the huge pit on road due to the severe rains.