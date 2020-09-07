ICG successfully contains MT New Diamond fire despite harsh weather conditions

Despite bad weather and strong winds, the Indian Coast Guard and Sri Lankan ships continued fire fighting on MT New Diamond. This move aided in keeping the fire away from the oil in the vessel and kept it limited to the accommodation area. ICG shared the updates via Twitter.

Intense and persistent #FireFighting efforts overnight despite inclement weather and strong winds by @IndiaCoastGuard & Sri Lankan ships and 04 tugs on #MTNewDiamond ensured keeping fire restricted to accommodation area away from oil.#FireFighting efforts on. pic.twitter.com/RYMy8TW3Ib — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 7, 2020

Earlier on September 6, ICG ships, Sri Lankan Ships and Tug boats used foam and water spray on the MT New Diamond following the fire onboard the vessel. ICG also deployed Samudra Paheredar which is a pollution response ship to handle the situation in case of an oil spill. While No oil spill was reported, the cargo hold remains safe. As per the ICG reports, MT New Diamond was successfully towed away over 35 nautical miles from the Sri Lanka coast to safer water with the help of the Indian Coast Guard, Sri Lankan ships, and aircraft along with tug ALP Winger on September 5. ICG along with one Sri Lanka Navy ship, aircraft and 4 tug boats managed to douse the fire on September 4.

MT New Diamond Fire

Following Sri Lanka Navy's request for assistance, Indian Coast Guard rushed to aid them in fighting the fire on board the oil tanker MT New Diamond carrying 2,70,000 tonnes of crude oil. Indian Coast Guard deployed 6 ships including Shaurya, Sarang, and Samudra Pehredar, one Dornier aircraft and one Helo for the firefighting operation on the oil tanker. The vessel MT New Diamond was carrying crude oil from Kuwait to India when its engine room caught fire about 37 nautical miles east of Sri Lanka coast. The Indian Coast Guard also undertook the search and rescue operation (SAR). A total of 22 out of 23 crew members were rescued while one died in the fire.

(With inputs from ANI)