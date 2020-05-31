As Lockdown Eases, Difference In Unlock India Guidelines Between State And Centre Crops Up

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of areas outside the Containment Zones. The 'Unlock 1' guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The Government of West Bengal came up with its guidelines as well, but with certain differences in comparison to the one issued by MHA.

MHA directive read that religious places and places of worship for the public; hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services; and shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8. Whereas, the directive issued by Bengal Government states that places of worship can be open from June 1, with 10 people at maximum. Coordinating committees and trust boards of those houses of worship need to make sure that not more than 10 worshippers will be allowed at a time, state directive of Bengal. However, both have allowed the opening of such places in non-containment zones only.

Guidelines on film shooting

Another major difference between the two directives is permission regarding film and TV shooting. The Bengal Government has allowed the resumption of shooting for TV, Film, and Web, with 35 people at maximum, in non-containment zones. The shooting resumption is for fiction shows only and no shooting of reality shows has been allowed. The resumption is to be allowed from June 1, but when it comes to the directive of MHA, no mention of resumption of film and TV shooting is stated.

Another major difference is the use of the Arogya Setu application for citizens. The Centre states that the Aarogya Setu mobile application is a powerful tool built by the Government of India to facilitate quick identification of persons infected by COVID-19, or at risk of being infected, thus acting as a shield for individuals and the community. Hence, authorities are advised to encourage the use of the application, however, the Bengal Government directive has no mention of the usage of the Arogya Setu app at all.

