J&K Plans To Double COVID-19 Testing In Upcoming Weeks

The Jammu and Kashmir government has been working proactively to curtail the outbreak of coronavirus in the newly carved union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Various steps have been taken by the UT government to check the rapid spread of coronavirus in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and was one of the first State/UT in the country to start hundred per cent COVID-19 testing of all the incoming passengers from other states.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is planning to gear up the testing facility across the region and to double the testing rate within the coming few weeks. Financial Commissioner, Atal Dulloo, in a meeting, said that efforts are being made to increase the testing capacity in J&K by adding to the existing infrastructure in a big way.

READ | J&K Issues Guidelines For Lockdown 4.0; Major Economic Activities Permitted From May 20

Jammu to increase testing capacity to 1700 per day

“SKIMS Bemina has also got permission to start COVID testing after getting permission from ICMR and Siemens machines will be hired to increase testing rate. GMC Jammu is conducting 1400 tests per day and its capacity will be increased to 1700 by next week. The purchase order has been placed for COVID testing RTPCR machines for new Medical Colleges of Anantnag, Doda, Baramulla, Rajouri and Kathua. Army Command Hospital Udhampur is a good example of collaboration between Army and civil administration, which is doing 1000 tests per day,” Atal Dulloo said.

READ | J&K: Awantipora Police Holds Wreath-laying Ceremony For Prichoo Terror Attack Martyr

“As on May 21, around 8596 COVID tests are being conducted on a daily basis. J&K is at the second place, only after Delhi, in terms of total tests being conducted per million of population. The existing capacity will be increased to 18500 per day in the coming days with the introduction of new machines like Automated RMA extractor. The positivity rate of COVID in the UT, which was 2.9 % out of total testing on 1st May has come down to 1.4% on 21st May,” he added.

READ | J&K: First Train With Over 1100 Outbound Migrant Workers Leaves From Katra

He further added that the present testing capacity of the labs and strategies being adopted to enhance the capacity at all health institutions in the coming days. “ New machines are being hired from different sources to augment the testing capacity. Five new Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT) machines will be procured by 31st May enabling all the new GMCs to conduct COVID testing. This would increase the testing capacity to manifolds, he said.

He said that a COBAS-6800 for SKIMS Soura has been ordered that will add additional capacity of 1500 tests per day, while the testing capacity at GMC Srinagar will be increased to 2000 tests per day in coming days.

READ | J&K: Newly Announced "Domicile Status" Mandatory For Admission To Educational Institutions