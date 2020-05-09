Kirit Somaiya Shares New Video, Claims To Expose 'pathetic' Situation At Sion Hospital

In the latest development to the Sion hospital controversy, another video surfaced that shows a COVID-19 patient jumping out from the ward window on 3 May at 9.25 pm, subsequently brought back by the security persons. The video footage is shared by former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya on his Twitter, where he claimed to expose the pathetic situation in ward no. 5 of the Sion hospital apparently the same ward where the dead bodies were kept earlier along with COVID-19 patients, as per a video that went viral.

On Thursday, a video went viral in which patients were seen being treated allegedly next to bodies wrapped in black body bags which was claimed to be in Sion hospital in Mumbai. Mumbai Mayor, Kishori Pednekar, on Friday issued a clarification on the viral video shared by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and said that it was not from a COVID ward in Sion Hospital.

Pednekar stated that the video was 15 days old and that if the people present in the ward at the time took precautions till May 31, they will be fine.

READ | Sion Hospital controversy: 'Video not from the COVID-19 ward', Mumbai Mayor clarifies

BJP Kirit Somaiya shares another video:

Another Video of Sion Hospital Corona Ward 5, a COVID19 Patient jumps out from Ward/Window on 3 May 9.25pm. Subsequently brought back by Security Persons. this is same ward, where Dead Bodies kept with Live Patients.



Vah re Thackeray Sarkar!!@BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/eS3h6m5IAl — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 8, 2020

Video Expose of Pathetic situation of Sion Hospital Corona Ward 5. Dead Bodies lying with Patients Scared patients running out from the ward, resulted into shifting of Present Dean & appointment of Dr Ramesh Bharmal as New Dean of Sion hospital. BMC confirmed Me @BJP4Maharashtra — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 9, 2020

The BJP leader also disclosed that the mismanagement at the hospital resulted in the shifting of Present Dean and appointment of Dr. Ramesh Bharmal as New Dean of Sion hospital. Over the last 30 days of Coronavirus, BMC changed 4 Deans/Head of Sion Hospital, he added. Dharavi the hotspot of COVID is entirely Dependent on Sion Hospital, Somaiya said in his tweet.

In last 30 days of Corona, BMC changed 4 Deans/Head of Sion Hospital. Dr Mohan Joshi, Dr Adasul, Dr Pramod Ingale & now Dr Ramesh Bharmal. Corona Hotspot of Dharavi is Fully Dependent on Sion Hospital. "Ye Hai Thackeray Sarkar" @BJP4Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @ChDadaPatil — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 9, 2020

Sion hospital controversy

On Thursday, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane shared a video in which patients were seen being treated allegedly next to bodies wrapped in black body bags. Visuals in the video that surfaced on social media show a crowded ward where patients are lying connected to drip bags and body bags are laid out on adjacent beds as doctors in protective gear are seen going about their duties, attending patients.

However, clarification was later issued on the video later.