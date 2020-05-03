BJP's Kirit Somaiya Alleges Failure Of Thackeray Govt & BMC To Combat COVID-19 In Mumbai

Former BJP Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Sunday for its handling of the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai. He claimed that 6 persons had passed away in the Shivajinagar area owing to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Highlighting the high occupancy of the Seven Hills, Hiranandani and Rajawadi hospitals, he alleged that many patients were being refused admission into the hospital.

Somaiya also flagged the absence of proper food and sanitation at the quarantine centres. According to him, the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had failed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the BMC data till 6 pm on May 2, there are 8,172 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital out of which 1,704 persons have recovered while 322 casualties have been reported.

Kirit Somaiya remarked, "Thackeray government has collapsed in Mumbai regarding the handling of the COVID-19 situation. In the last 24 hours, 6 deaths have occurred at Shivajinagar Plot No.29 and 43. People are not getting admitted to hospitals. Seven Hills, Hiranandani, Rajawadi hospitals are 'Housefull'. People are being asked to wait for 30 hours and still not getting admitted to the hospital. When people are sent to quarantine centres, there is no proper food, water, sanitation. The Muncipal Corporation and Thackeray government have collapsed in Mumbai."

Thackeray Sarkar is collapsed in Mumbai 6 Corona death at Shivajinagar Plot 26,29,43 in 24 hours. Seven Hills, Hiranandani, Rajawadi Hospitals r "House Full". Corona Patients struggling for treatment/admission No Proper Meals/Water/Safsafai at Quarantine Centers @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/jFkizl1dwR — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 3, 2020

Cases in Maharashtra soar

The Maharashtra Public Health Department revealed that 790 new COVID-19 cases had been detected on Saturday leading to the state recording an overall tally of 12,296. On the other hand, the death toll has surged to 521 with 36 more patients passing away. A total of 2,000 persons have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 844 containment zones in the state presently. Surveillance of 44.40 lakh individuals was undertaken by 10,513 surveillance squads on Saturday. While 1,74,933 persons are in home quarantine, 12,623 others have been admitted to an institutional quarantine centre.

