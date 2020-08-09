Kozhikode Plane Crash: 14 Passengers In Critical Condition; 49 People Discharged

On Sunday, Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan revealed that 14 passengers of the Air India Express flight that crashed in Kozhikode are in a critical condition. In a positive development, he added that 49 people admitted to various hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode have been discharged. Gopalakrishnan mentioned that the remaining 109 people are hospitalized. So far, 18 persons including Wing Commander (retd) Deepak Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar have lost their lives in the flight crash.

"Till now, 49 people have been discharged from various hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode. The condition of 14 people remains critical," Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan remarked.

What is the Kozhikode plane crash?

At about 7.41 pm on August 7, the Air India Express flight IX-1344 arriving from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. As per MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, the plan managed to land only in the second attempt. In rainy conditions, the plane containing 190 people on board fell down 35 feet into a slope and broke into two pieces. Immediately, the Kerala government and the Centre swung into action and commenced rescue and relief operations.

Reportedly, many passengers could be saved owing to the fact that the plane did not catch fire at the time of landing. The Centre has announced an interim relief of Rs.10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs.2 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs.50,000 to people with minor injuries. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also announced Rs.10 lakh compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives besides bearing the medical expenses of the injured. Meanwhile, the black boxes of the flight have been recovered and an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of Wing Commander (retd) Captain Deepak Sathe, the captain of the Air India aircraft which crashed in Kozhikode were brought to the Air India building in Mumbai. His wife and other family members along with his colleagues paid their tributes. The bodies of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar and 16 passengers were also handed over to their kin.

(With PTI inputs)