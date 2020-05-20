Landfall Process Of Cyclone Amphan To Continue For 4 Hrs After Commencement At 2.30 Pm

It has been over two hours since the landfall process of Cyclone Amphan commenced earlier in the day at around 2.30 pm. As per HR Biswas, the Director of the Indian Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar, the overall process is likely to last for about four hours. "The landfall process commenced since 2:30 PM, will continue for about 4 hours," he said. He added that the forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal.

In its landfall process, Cyclone Amphan is moving northeastwards adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal. The NDMA stated that after hitting the land, it is likely to continue moving northeastwards towards Bangladesh and weaken gradually by May 21. The NDMA added that in India, the cyclone will maintain its intensity till the morning of May 21 passing through the coastal areas of West Bengal near Bangladesh triggering heavy rainfall. It will then settle into a deep depression above Bangladesh.

Here are some of the latest images

#WATCH Odisha: Rainfall and strong winds at Chandipur in Balasore district. The landfall process of #CycloneAmphan commenced since 2:30 PM, will continue for about 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/E75GWzHmwz — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

West Bengal: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel clear electricity wires and uprooted trees off the road between Digha in East Midnapore district and Odisha border. The landfall process of #CycloneAmphan commenced since 2:30 PM, will continue for about 4 hours. pic.twitter.com/IKZ1QE3Gr1 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan revealed that Odisha and West Bengal had evacuated nearly 1.5 lakh and 3.3 lakh people respectively from low lying areas ahead of the landfall of cyclone Amphan. A total of 41 teams are deployed in Odisha and West Bengal. The NDRF teams are constantly coordinating with local administration for storm surge response. Pradhan also said that as per the IMD, the storm surge could be four to six meters of seawater which will enter the land area.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is also closely monitoring the developments in the Bay of Bengal and ships at Visakhapatnam have been kept on standby to proceed to affected areas to undertake humanitarian aid, evacuation, and logistic support.

(With ANI inputs)