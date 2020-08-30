Madhya Pradesh Floods: CM Chouhan Briefs PM Modi About Flood Situation In State

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state. He also said that so far no loss of life has been reported from anywhere across the state as heavy rains continue to hit various cities. Chouhan on Saturday also conducted an aerial survey of villages hit by floods in the state.

"I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2:30 am," CM Chouhan said.

'More than 7,000 people have been rescued'

The Chief Minister said that three people who were trapped in a village in Balaghat district have also been airlifted. The Floods have caused havoc in more than 394 villages in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh. "So far, more than 7,000 people have been rescued and taken to safer places. Five people stranded in Chhindwara have been airlifted by helicopter," Chouhan added.

According to Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Agar, Neemuch,Shajapur, Rajgarh, Sheopurkalan will receive heavy rainfall at isolated places while rest of the districts will receive moderate rainfall on Sunday.

Adding further the Chouhan said that two Air Force helicopters were coming to Hoshangabad, Sehore and Raisen but due to bad weather, they had to return. "One has gone to Jhansi and the other to Nagpur. We have asked for additional helicopters from the Air Force. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are fully engaged," said CM Chouhan.

The state has also reduced discharge from the dam, however, there is still a possibility of rain, the CM said. He urged people not to insist on staying in the villages that the administration is requesting them to leave. The govt is trying to make all arrangements in relief camps, he added.

Chouhan holds high-level meeting

Furthermore, CM Chouhan held a high-level meeting on the rain and flood situation in the state on Saturday, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). He directed the officials concerned to pay full attention to the Narmada river and its tributaries as heavy rains are likely to continue in parts of the state for the next 48 hours. He also instructed officials to stay in touch with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in case of emergency situations.

(With ANI Inputs)