Delhi LG Chooses Public Prosecutor Against Govt's Suggested List In February Riots Case

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has opted for an out-of-the-list prosecutor in the case of North-East Delhi riots earlier this year. Sources have reported that the public prosecutor chosen by the LG, was not included in the list prepared by the Delhi government, but was Delhi Police's choice.

However, sources reported that the move by the LG is deemed to be unconstitutional as the Delhi High Court had given the Delhi Government the right to appoint a public prosecutor back in 2016, which was backed by a ruling by the Supreme Court in 2018.

READ | Delhi Riots: UAPA And Sedition Charges Slapped Against Former AAP Leader Tahir Hussain

READ | Delhi Riots: Police's First Chargesheet Names Shahrukh Pathan, 2 Others For Opening Fire

The Delhi violence

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on February 23 after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24 and 25 - while President Donald Trump visited India, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200.

Delhi CM Kejriwal offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police filed 167 FIRs and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Shiv Vihar were among the areas mainly affected by the riots. The Delhi police filed its first charge sheet naming accused Shahrukh Pathan who had allegedly fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya and others on 24 February.

READ | Jamia Student Booked Under UAPA In Connection With Delhi Riots

READ | Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Arrested In IB Officer Murder Case

(With ANI Inputs)