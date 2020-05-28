Relief For Migrant Workers As SC Passes Interim Directions; States To Bear Travel Fare

Quick links:
On Thursday, May 28, three-judge SC bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MR Shah passed interim directions to ameliorate the problems faced by migrant workers stranded in different states across the country. This development came after a marathon hearing in which the apex court heard Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the counsels of some states, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Indira Jaising. The bench sought specific details to be brought on record by the state governments such as the number of migrant workers awaiting transportation to their native places, plan for transportation, a mechanism for registration, etc. The next hearing of this suo moto petition shall take place on June 5.
During the hearing, the Solicitor General informed the court that 3700 Shramik Special trains have been operated between May 1-27 transporting 50 lakh migrant workers. When the bench inquired about the payment of the train fare, Mehta stated that either the originating or receiving states pay the fare or it is reimbursed to the migrant workers on some occasions. To a question from the court about the days required to transport all the migrant workers to their states, Mehta argued that the states would be in a better position to estimate that. Before dictating the order, the bench acknowledged that though the states and Union Territories have taken steps, several lapses have been noticed in the process of registration, transportation, and providing food and water to the migrant workers.
