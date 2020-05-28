Relief For Migrant Workers As SC Passes Interim Directions; States To Bear Travel Fare

On Thursday, May 28, three-judge SC bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MR Shah passed interim directions to ameliorate the problems faced by migrant workers stranded in different states across the country. This development came after a marathon hearing in which the apex court heard Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the counsels of some states, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Indira Jaising. The bench sought specific details to be brought on record by the state governments such as the number of migrant workers awaiting transportation to their native places, plan for transportation, a mechanism for registration, etc. The next hearing of this suo moto petition shall take place on June 5.

Here are the interim directions:

No fare either by train or bus will be charged from migrant workers. The Railway fare will be shared by states.

All migrants who are stranded shall be provided food by the concerned state at places publicized and notified for the period that they are waiting for their turn.

The originating state should provide food and water at the station and thereafter, food and water shall be provided by Railways during the train journey. Subsequently, the destination state shall give transport, food, and water from stations to their villages. This is applicable even for bus journeys.

States shall speed up registration of migrant workers and build help desks near places where they are stranded. They should ensure that after registration, the migrant workers are made to board the train or bus at an early date. Complete information needs to be publicized so that migrants are aware of this

Whenever a migrant is found walking on the road they will be taken to the camps at the earliest and provide facilities.

As and when the state governments put in a request for trains, Railways has to provide them.

During the hearing, the Solicitor General informed the court that 3700 Shramik Special trains have been operated between May 1-27 transporting 50 lakh migrant workers. When the bench inquired about the payment of the train fare, Mehta stated that either the originating or receiving states pay the fare or it is reimbursed to the migrant workers on some occasions. To a question from the court about the days required to transport all the migrant workers to their states, Mehta argued that the states would be in a better position to estimate that. Before dictating the order, the bench acknowledged that though the states and Union Territories have taken steps, several lapses have been noticed in the process of registration, transportation, and providing food and water to the migrant workers.

