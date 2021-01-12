Missing Captain Ankit Gupta's Body Found In Jodhpur Lake After Six Day-search Operation

Mortal remains of Captain Ankit Gupta who went missing upon taking the plunge from the helicopter into the Kaylana Lake have been recovered after a six-day-long search operation. Marcos Commandos had also joined the search operation in 46 feet deep water to find the missing captain. An enquiry has been ordered into the incident claiming the life of the officer.

The 10 Para (Special Forces) officer had gone missing during a training exercise in Jodhpur after he dived into the lakh but did not come up along with other trainees.

The six-day-long search operation in the lake was one of the longest such operations, involving a special camera team, the MARCOS unit of the Navy, the NDRF, the SDRF, a Civil Defence team, private local divers as well as divers and experts from the Army and the police who tirelessly embarked upon a mission to search the missing officer day and night in the massive lake.

A team of 20 experts with special cameras was also deployed on Monday to enable viewing through the muddy water of the lake.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Neeraj Sharma said the body of Captain Ankit Gupta was recovered from the Kalyana lake at about 3 pm and was immediately taken to the Military Hospital.

Married barely a month ago

Captain Anit Gupta had married just less than three months ago and had returned to complete his special training after his wedding. Captain Ankit Gupta hailed from Gurgaon, Haryana and his family members had arrived in Jodhpur on Saturday after he went missing.

Rajiv Gandhi police station SHO Soni had said that some officers from the Special Forces tried to locate him on their own when he did not come up along with other trainees, but when they failed to do it, they informed their seniors who rushed to the lake and a search operation involving experts was launched.

"As the captain did not show up after jumping into the lake, a rescue operation involving policemen, SDRF personnel and divers was launched but his body could not be located till late in the evening," Rajiv Gandhi police station SHO Soni had said on the day the captain went missing.

