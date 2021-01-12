Ahead Of Army Day, CDS General Bipin Rawat Visits Ladakh To Review Security Along LAC

On the second day of his visit to Ladakh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat visited forward locations along the LAC. General Rawat is in Ladakh to review the overall military preparedness as thousands of Indian and Chinese troops remained deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in the region amid the eight-month-long border standoff.

General Bipin Rawat, CDS, is on a two day visit to Ladakh to review security situation in Eastern Ladakh. He was briefed on the prevailing operational situation and preparedness by GOC Fire and Fury Corps. pic.twitter.com/wigOsgEYFd — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 12, 2021

General Bipin Rawat #CDS called on Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor Shri RK Mathur and discussed issues related to defence and security. pic.twitter.com/9yHR5saSTu — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 12, 2021

General Bipin Rawat visits Ladakh

Official sources said on Tuesday that Gen Rawat has been briefed by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, popularly known as Fire and Fury Corps, and other senior military officials on the dynamic security matrix in eastern Ladakh. Later in the evening, General Rawat might leave for Kashmir, where he will take stalk of the situation of security in Jammu and Kashmir. In his two day visit to Ladakh just before the Army Day is being seen as a morale booster for the troops deployed on the eastern border.

The visit of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to Ladakh comes days after he toured several key installations including "forward most air maintained" posts in Dibang Valley, Lohit sector and Subansiri valley near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. "The CDS will review the overall security scenario in the eastern Ladakh region," said a source.

The Army and the Indian Air Force(IAF) has been maintaining a high state of operational readiness along the nearly 3,500-km LAC with China in view of the military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are deployed in various locations in eastern Ladakh as multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks between the two sides have not yielded any concrete outcome to resolve the faceoff. China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.

The eighth and last round of military talks had taken place on November 6 during which India and China broadly discussed disengagement of troops from specific friction points. The CDS has been part of the top military brass framing strategies to enhance India's military prowess in view of the Sino-India standoff.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane had visited eastern Ladakh to review the ground situation in the region that is also experiencing harsh winter. The standoff erupted on May 5 last year following violent clashes between the troops of the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the Pangong lake area. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9.

