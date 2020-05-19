Urvashi Rautela Urges People To Not Neglect Stray Animals, Says 'they Too Are Suffering'

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself feeding stray dogs on the roadside as she voiced her concerns about the well being of the animals amid lockdown. She wrote in the caption, "We need to shower the same affection on beings who cannot speak 🐕 In situations like the present lockdown, they too are suffering and starving without food. We cannot ignore their sufferings and let us do whatever we can to mitigate their hunger ".

Urvashi Rautela has been keeping herself busy amid lockdown as she regularly updates her social media handle with pictures of herself where she flaunts her peculiar features and shares her thoughts. As per reports, the Sanam Re actor claimed that stary animals are drying of starvation amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has been urging her fans and followers who are animal lovers to take care of the strays in their localities.

The actor said that since there is no facility to provide food for the stray animals, they have been dying of starvation while people are locked indoors due to the COVID-19 frenzy. She has also actively participated in collecting funds for the relief of daily wage workers in the country who have been most distressed due to the economic shut down amid the pandemic. Earlier this month, Urvashi informed her fans through Instagram of a virtual dance masterclass which connected her with 18 million people across the world.

She donated a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore which she managed to collect by conducting the dance class online. She taught Zumba, Tabata and Latin dance in the free-for-all session where people joined her to either learn the dance forms or to lose weight.

What's next for Urvashi Rautela?

The actor was last seen in the 2019 film Pagalpanti directed by Anees Bazmee along with an ensemble star cast of actors Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and others. She will feature next in Ajay Lohan's upcoming film Virgin Bhanupriya which was scheduled to release in theatres on June 22, 2020, but is now postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country.

