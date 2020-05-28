Pulwama-like IED Terror Attack Averted By Security Forces In J&K: 10 Things We Know So Far

A vehicle-borne IED attack attempt was averted as security forces detected and seized a car fitted with explosives in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night, police said. The improvised explosive device (IED) was safely detonated in-situ, in visuals that have been accessed.

"A major incident of a vehicle borne #IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by #Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army," the Kashmir zone police wrote on its Twitter handle.

On Wednesday evening, a white Hyundai Santro skipped a signal between 8:30 to 9:30 pm at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama, amid the forces having intelligence input that terrorists may try to ferry explosives in such a manner.

The forces fired rounds in the air, and then followed the vehicles, forcing those inside it to scarper. The car was left on the road 200 meters from the signal.

A big barrel with 50-60 kg IED materials was found inside the vehicle.

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said that the IED fitted car was destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squads after the people living in the area were evacuated.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad are confirmed to be behind the attack.

Drone camera footage of the IED-fitted vehicle being destroyed by the Indian security forces was accessed. The footage gives a clear idea of where the incident took place at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama. The visuals show how a white Hyundai Santro was blown up with the help of a controlled detonation, and the size of the blast is evident. #WATCH J&K: In-situ explosion of the vehicle, which was carrying IED, by Police in Pulwama.



Major incident of vehicle-borne IED explosion was averted by Police, CRPF & Army after Pulwama Police got credible info last night that a terrorist was moving with an explosive-laden car pic.twitter.com/UnUHSYB07C — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said that the modus operandi was similar to that of the heinous February 2019 Pulwama terror attack, pointing out that once again it was a car that was used.

NIA will further investigate the case and the team has reached the spot. A high-level has been called and intelligence agencies are sharing details of Pakistan based terror groups with J&K Home Department, as per sources.

Sources further said that a fake number plate was used on the car to mislead the investigation. It was a scooter’s number plate that was being used, informed sources.