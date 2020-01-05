Rajasthan: After Kota, 146 Infants Die In Jodhpur Hospital In December

With trouble mounting for the Rajasthan state government after over 100 infant deaths in Kota, disturbing reports have emerged from another hospital in Jodhpur of 146 infants' death in the month of December alone. "Ten out of hundred children died within 48 hours between December 23 and 24, 2019. Reportedly, over 50 per cent of the gadgets installed in the hospital are defunct and the hospital is lacking cleanliness and basic infrastructure including oxygen supply in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," the Commission said.

In Dr. Sampurnanand Medical College in Jodhpur district, 146 infants have died in the past month. However, the hospital administration said that the death toll is low as compared to the number of children admitted in the hospital in December and added that the hospital gets very serious cases referred from other hospitals in the region which has led to the high number of deaths.

"We are the biggest hospital in western Rajasthan. We even get infants and other patients who are referred from AIIMS, Jodhpur. 4,689 admissions of infants were done in the month of December alone, out of which 146 died. Therefore, the mortality rate is just 3 per cent which comes under acceptable norms," Dr SS Rathore, Principal of the SN Medical College told ANI.

"The number of deaths might seem high but one should also see that the number of admissions is quite high at our hospital. Also, there were different reasons behind the death of infants which have occurred in the hospital," he added.

READ: Showing mirror to Rahul Gandhi, BJP cites CAA call in Congress' 2018 Rajasthan manifesto

READ: Rajasthan reels under cold conditions, Fatehpur coldest at 3.4 deg C

Ashok Gehlot assures sensitivity

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot assured people that the government was sensitive towards the issue. He stated that infant mortality in this hospital of Kota was steadily decreasing and further asserted it was the government's top priority.

जेके लोन अस्पताल, कोटा में हुई बीमार शिशुओं की मृत्यु पर सरकार संवेदनशील है। इस पर राजनीति नहीं होनी चाहिए। कोटा के इस अस्पताल में शिशुओं की मृत्यु दर लगातार कम हो रही है। हम आगे इसे और भी कम करने के लिए प्रयास करेंगे। मां और बच्चे स्वस्थ रहें यह हमारी सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है।

1/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 2, 2020

READ: Kota Infant deaths: Congress' Pramod Tiwari says Rajasthan Govt doing its 'best'

READ: Rajasthan Infant deaths: 10 infants die within a month at a hospital in Bundi

(With Inputs from ANI)