Showing Mirror To Rahul Gandhi, BJP Cites CAA Call In Congress' 2018 Rajasthan Manifesto

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has slammed Congress accusing it of having a duplicitous stand on the amended Citizenship Act by citing the Congress manifesto 'Jan Ghoshana Patra' prior to the Rajasthan assembly elections of 2018 which stated that Congress promised citizenship and rehabilitation to refugees of Pakistan.

"Congress promises the displaced people from Pakistan to work for their holistic development which includes a solution on their citizenship and rehabilitation", GVL Rao said, reading out the election manifesto in the press conference.

'From Pandit Nehru to Manmohan Singh...'

Prior to displaying the manifesto, the BJP reiterated the pro-CAA stand maintained by Congress right since the time of partition and independence. "From Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Parliament to Dr. Manmohan Singh as the leader of the opposition, they have made several times statements seeking citizenship for minorities mainly Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan and Bangladesh. And the utter shamelessness of Congress party in adopting politics of duplicity and expediency is something that we are going to expose now", said Narasimha Rao referencing the Congress manifesto.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his anti-CAA stand, Rao said, "Rahul Gandhi was the national president of Congress party when this manifesto was released, so either Rahul Gandhi is completely ignorant or he does not read his own party's manifesto. Or they believe they can get away lying every time".

Home Minister Amit Shah in a fiery speech at his Jodhpur rally has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a discussion on CAA 'if he has read the Act' and affirmed that BJP will not cede an inch on CAA.

“Congress, Mamata didi, SP (Samajwadi Party), BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party), this Kejriwal and company, these Communists, all are opposing. And I challenge all these parties. You (opposition) all say the citizenship of minorities will be taken away with this act. Rahul baba, have you read the law? If yes, then come to any place for a discussion. If not, then I can translate in Italian also for your reference, read it once”, said the Home Minister.

The Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam had spread across the country with demonstrations in universities like Jamia Millia, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University taking a violent turn with stone-pelting and damage to public property. The clash between Police and protesters resulted in alleged lathi-charging, tear gas and rubber pellet action by police and vandalism by protestors.