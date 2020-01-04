Kota Infant Deaths: Congress' Pramod Tiwari Says Rajasthan Govt Doing Its 'best'

In a shocking statement, the Congress leader, Pramod Tiwari on Saturday said that one should not get "bothered" because of the rising death tolls in Kota's JK Lon hospital since "thousands died in Gorakhpur." He stated that the government was making all its efforts since "every child's life was important to them". His statement comes after the death toll at the Government led hospital in Kota crossed 107 on Saturday.

Read: Kota infant deaths: Sachin Pilot contradicts CM Gehlot, admits 'can't blame BJP’

"We should not get bothered only when the death toll is high. Thousands of people died in Gorakhpur because the Uttar Pradesh government failed to provide oxygen. Rajasthan is trying its level best to make every possible move to save the lives," said Pramod Tiwari.

Read: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla writes to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over Kota infant deaths

'We are at peace'

Tiwari also stated that the party was "at peace" since Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was taking stock of the situation.

"It is not about the increasing toll, even the life of a single child is important for us. All the equipment and facilities have been provided in the hospitals. We are at peace because the Chief Minister of Rajasthan is taking stock of the situation. They are trying to save every single life," added Tiwari.

On Saturday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sent a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister in the backdrop of rising deaths in Kota. Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had served a show-cause notice to the Congress government in the state.

Read: CM Gehlot invites Health Min Harsh Vardhan to Kota, to dispel politics over infant deaths

DY CM Pilot takes responsibility

On Saturday, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who visited JK Lon Hospital in Kota stated that one must take responsibility for the tragedy. Pilot also added that the government's approach should have been more compassionate. Moreover, differing from Health minister Raghu Das's stance that the previous government had created lapses, Pilot said that he pointed out that the Congress-led government had been in power for the past 13 months and hence should not shift blame.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Kota infant deaths: Gehlot's health min now slams hospital, says 'none will be spared'

Read: Kota infant deaths: DCW Chairperson compares situation to Gorakpur; says 'heart is pained'