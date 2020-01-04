Rajasthan Infant Deaths: 10 Infants Die Within A Month At A Hospital In Bundi

As the investigation into the death of more than 100 infants in Kota is underway, 10 infant deaths in the month of December have also been reported from a single hospital in Rajasthan's Bundi district. The number of infant deaths was revealed when the Additional District Collector (ADC) made a round of the hospital on Friday.

The hospital administration said that the deaths of children occurred due to various causes and added that it was not due to their irresponsibility.

"During December, 10 infants lost their lives due to various ailments. Some of them had also come after they were referred to this hospital from other places, some of the infants were underweight, while others had breathing issues and a few also had consumed contaminated water," Duty in-Charge at the hospital, Hitesh Soni told reporters here.

"They were already in a serious condition, that is why the deaths occurred," he added. Meanwhile, the Additional District Collector took a report of the incident and has also instructed the hospital administration to ensure cleanliness in order to avoid any chances of contamination. Further details are awaited.

Ashok Gehlot assures

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot assured the government's sensitivity towards the issue and stated that infant mortality in this hospital of Kota is steadily decreasing and further asserted it to be the government's top priority.

जेके लोन अस्पताल, कोटा में हुई बीमार शिशुओं की मृत्यु पर सरकार संवेदनशील है। इस पर राजनीति नहीं होनी चाहिए। कोटा के इस अस्पताल में शिशुओं की मृत्यु दर लगातार कम हो रही है। हम आगे इसे और भी कम करने के लिए प्रयास करेंगे। मां और बच्चे स्वस्थ रहें यह हमारी सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है।

Ashok Gehlot urges health minister

Ashok Gehlot had earlier asked Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to come and inspect the situation in Kota personally so that he can see the facilities in the hospital.

"I telephoned Central Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Ji and requested him to visit Kota personally so that he can see the best of facilities and proper management by the state's Health Department and get himself apprised of the facts," said Gehlot.

He also went on to say that if Dr Harsh Vardhan himself visited the hospital in Kota, it will "clarify" the situation for the people, who are giving reactions on the deaths mischievously, knowingly, unknowingly or even innocently.

(With Inputs from ANI)