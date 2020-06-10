Assam Fire: CM Sonowal Assures Successful Evacuation Of People; Thanks Concerned Ministry

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that people have been evacuated from zones near the spot where a fire broke out at the Baghjan oil field. On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district. Two people have died in the incident so far. The bodies have been recovered. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are present at the spot.

The Chief Minister also said that Union Oil and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is monitoring the situation.

"Experts from Singapore brought by Oil India Limited and Petroleum Ministry are putting their best efforts. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is monitoring the incident. We have successfully evacuated people from the affected zones," Sonowal said.

He also said the fire has come down to a radius of 50 metres. Fire flames continue to erupt from the gas well.

Earlier, Sonowal spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and urged them to take urgent steps to douse the fire that broke out when clearing operations were on at the site. The Army has also been deployed to control the law and order situation in the region and restrict the people from entering the region.

The Baghjan Oil Field Fire

A massive fire on Tuesday engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well which has been emitting gas uncontrollably for the last two weeks in Assam's Tinsukia district. As per reports, the blaze at the Oil India Ltd's well is so massive that it can be seen from a distance of more than 30 kilometres with thick black smoke going up several metres high, endangering the local biodiversities which were already ravaged following the major blowout that happened on May 27.

According to reports, two firefighters have lost their lives while containing the massive fire. While the army has been deployed in the area and a team has also arrived from Singapore to tackle the situation, at least 4,000 people have been evacuated and placed in relief camps.

(with inputs from ANI)