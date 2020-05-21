Last Updated:

Calamitous Visuals Of Super Cyclone Amphan Reveal Scope Of Its Wanton Devastation

Amphan has killed at least 12 persons and ravaged Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal as it destroyed thousands of homes in the state and uprooted trees

Cyclone Amphan

The Super Cyclonic storm Amphan that hit the eastern part of the country has wreaked havoc in the region before traversing to Bangladesh. States of Assam, Odisha, West Bengal have been badly hit by the severe cyclonic storm.  'Amphan' killed at least 12 persons and ravaged Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal as it left behind a trail of destruction by uprooting trees, destroying thousands of homes and swamping low-lying areas of the state. 

SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), on Wednesday said that more than five lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha in view of cyclone Amhpan.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed the impact of Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic and damages due to the cyclone could be in the region of Rs 1 lakh crore. Banerjee has appealed to the Centre to provide humanitarian aid after the damages caused by the super cyclone.

Road clearance and restoration work by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel has been started as the super cyclone weakened on Thursday morning.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed distress caused by the Cyclone Amphan to lives and property in the region. 

Here are some of the bone-chilling visuals of the super cyclonic storm

