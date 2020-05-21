Calamitous Visuals Of Super Cyclone Amphan Reveal Scope Of Its Wanton Devastation

The Super Cyclonic storm Amphan that hit the eastern part of the country has wreaked havoc in the region before traversing to Bangladesh. States of Assam, Odisha, West Bengal have been badly hit by the severe cyclonic storm. 'Amphan' killed at least 12 persons and ravaged Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal as it left behind a trail of destruction by uprooting trees, destroying thousands of homes and swamping low-lying areas of the state.

SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), on Wednesday said that more than five lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha in view of cyclone Amhpan.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed the impact of Amphan was worse than the coronavirus pandemic and damages due to the cyclone could be in the region of Rs 1 lakh crore. Banerjee has appealed to the Centre to provide humanitarian aid after the damages caused by the super cyclone.

Road clearance and restoration work by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel has been started as the super cyclone weakened on Thursday morning.

Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ lay over Bangladesh at 0530 hrs IST of today. To weakened into a Deep Depression during next 3 hrs. pic.twitter.com/ONqryy8DIb — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 21, 2020

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed distress caused by the Cyclone Amphan to lives and property in the region.

Am distressed at the loss of lives and property #Amphan. Was in constant touch with agencies for last few days. Their commitment has minimised damage.



It has left behind a trail of destruction. Worst since decades. All need to come forward for massive relief work. pic.twitter.com/X0Ep0D5geD — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 21, 2020

Here are some of the bone-chilling visuals of the super cyclonic storm

West Bengal: Trees uprooted & waterlogging in several parts of Kolkata in wake of #CycloneAmphan. The cyclone is very likely to weaken into a deep depression during the next 3 hours as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). pic.twitter.com/f81DZw3a0W — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

#WATCH West Bengal: Rooftop of a school in Howrah was blown away by strong winds earlier today. #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/nJY0KhAC3Z — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Super Cyclone Amphan is crossing West Bengal coast between Digha and Hatiya across Sunderban. Watch the Fury of #CycloneAmphan at Kachuberia jetty near Namkhana in South 24 Paraganas district of WestBengal pic.twitter.com/iZdqdk0MHn — Subodh KS (@KsSubodh) May 20, 2020

Cyclone Amphan hitting Kolkata, Prayers for the safety of all #AmphanSuperCyclone pic.twitter.com/oWVOgSm5Pz — SuNiL MeEL (@sunilmeel811) May 21, 2020

#SuperCycloneAmphan

In the year 2020 the aggression of nature is manifesting step by step one after another.

First Corona, then earthquake in different places, then asteroids & now Cyclone Amphan.

Nature is determined to take revenge in all three directions land, water and air. pic.twitter.com/aBf5K3qZu9 — Munmun Jha (@ItsMeeMunmun) May 21, 2020

