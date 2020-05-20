Cyclone Amphan: Netizens share chilling videos as storm wreaks havoc in Bengal, Odisha

As cyclone Amphan made landfall at 2pm on May 20, several people took to social media platforms to share the videos of torrential rains pouring in parts of Bengal and Odisha. While the meteorological department tagged the cyclone as an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’, more than three lakh people also evacuated Bengal ahead of the storm. With copious amounts of rain and gusty winds, one can see the high-velocity winds tearing through trees and rocking construction in the videos that surfaced on the internet.

Digha right now 😔 #CycloneAmphan heading towards bengal now..lets pray for all our safety 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0x9OCaRI4w — Sahini👸 (@sahini_bose) May 20, 2020

#WATCH West Bengal: Rainfall and heavy winds in North 24 Parganas as #CycloneAmphan made landfall. pic.twitter.com/noHLgqJhPX — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

The wind speeds has now above 100 kmph. Cyclone Amphan in North 24 PGS pic.twitter.com/pdhSPFbHgX — अमित कुमार चंद्रवंशी (@rawaniamitkumar) May 20, 2020

Lightening strikes a coconut tree. Very scary.

Video received from my relatives in WB. #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/I5jV34Jm89 — Monisha # Stay Home 🇮🇳 (@monisha_yadav) May 20, 2020

#CycloneAmphan touches costal Digha, West Bengal an hour ago and heading towards West Bengal . Look at the devastating power of nature.



Pray for their safety and minimum damage. #CycloneAmphanUpdate pic.twitter.com/40adyb3ERw — NΛZRE IMΛM (@nazreimam_01) May 20, 2020

As we sit amidst the wild winds of #CycloneAmphan, received some horrifying video of parts of West Bengal.



Praying for safety of everyone. pic.twitter.com/qasUDR1mOR — StockDen (@myStockDen) May 20, 2020

West Bengal #CycloneAmphan footage. Hope everyone is alright. pic.twitter.com/DYXuVRflZo — Ketan Bajaj | 科谈 (@BajajKetan) May 20, 2020

Just a beginning...God knows what will be the End...@amphan cyclone pic.twitter.com/PgzqZqahAT — Muzammil Khan (@Muzammi75846072) May 20, 2020

39 NDRF teams deployed

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan and India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrityunjay Mohapatra in a press conference on May 20 confirmed that the process of landfall of Cyclone Amphan had commenced.

Pradhan mentioned that the Odisha and West Bengal commandants are camping in Balasore and Kakdwip respectively. He added that 20 NDRF teams had been deployed in Odisha while 19 NDRF teams are in West Bengal. Highlighting the experience of Cyclone Fani, he asserted that all teams were equipped with tree/pole cutters for post-landfall restoration.

