Last Updated:

Cyclone Amphan: Netizens Share Chilling Videos As Storm Wreaks Havoc In Bengal, Odisha

As cyclone Amphan made landfall, several people took to social media platforms to share the videos of torrential rains pouring in parts of Bengal and Odisha.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Cyclone Amphan: Netizens share chilling videos as storm wreaks havoc in Bengal, Odisha

As cyclone Amphan made landfall at 2pm on May 20, several people took to social media platforms to share the videos of torrential rains pouring in parts of Bengal and Odisha. While the meteorological department tagged the cyclone as an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’, more than three lakh people also evacuated Bengal ahead of the storm. With copious amounts of rain and gusty winds, one can see the high-velocity winds tearing through trees and rocking construction in the videos that surfaced on the internet. 

READ: Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: 160-170 Kmph Winds Hit Bengal Coast, Rains Lash Odisha

READ: Bangladesh Reports First Death From Cyclone Amphan After Red Crescent Volunteer Drowns

READ: Cyclone Amphan: Landfall Starts; More Than 6.5 Lakh Persons Evacuated In WB & Odisha

39 NDRF teams deployed 

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan and India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrityunjay Mohapatra in a press conference on May 20 confirmed that the process of landfall of Cyclone Amphan had commenced. 

Pradhan mentioned that the Odisha and West Bengal commandants are camping in Balasore and Kakdwip respectively. He added that 20 NDRF teams had been deployed in Odisha while 19 NDRF teams are in West Bengal. Highlighting the experience of Cyclone Fani, he asserted that all teams were equipped with tree/pole cutters for post-landfall restoration.

READ: Landfall Process Of Cyclone Amphan To Continue For 4 Hrs After Commencement At 2.30 Pm

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all