Truck Runs Over 24-year-old Woman In Bengaluru's Kolar; Dies On Spot

A 24-year-old girl came under the wheels of a truck while trying to avoid a pothole in Karnataka's Kolar on Thursday while she was travelling towards her nursing college to attend classes. This is the third road accident in the past few days.

Pushpa, the deceased was riding a two-wheeler. According to reports, she was trying to avoid a pothole on her way when she lost control and fell. After which, a truck ran over her, claiming her life on the spot.

It is said that this happened majorly due to the bad civic infrastructure. The entire stretch is riddled with potholes. Despite, repeated complaints the authorities had not taken any action to fill the Bengaluru potholes due to which one more innocent life has been claimed.

Numerous pothole road accidents are registered in Bengaluru and other places in Karnataka. Another such incident occurred on January 10 when a large portion of the road caved in just as the biker was passing through Bengaluru's Nagavara area. The man is said to have received minor injuries. The pothole at the Shoolay Circle in central Bengaluru is being filled in by the authorities.

Earlier, in a tragic death, a woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old son due to a metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru.