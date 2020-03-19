Indian Army Chief Reviews Quarantine Facility At Jaisalmer For COVID-19 Patients

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane reviewed the Indian Army wellness centre at Jaisalmer for Coronavirus patients during his two-day visit. According to an official statement, the Army Chief also visited border areas and reviewed the operational readiness of the Army along the western border. He was accompanied by Southern Command chief Lt General CP Mohanty.

Currently, a total of 118 men and 171 women evacuated from Iran are undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine period at the facility.

Army Chief's statement

As per a statement by the Indian Army Chief, the wellness centre is equipped with all the facilities to make the stay of quarantined people comfortable. The centre is completely isolated and jawans have been deployed round the clock for its security.

The statement further read, "The wellness centre has been established with an aim to ensure that the quarantined people leave the place in a healthy condition. The Army Chief lauded the efforts put in by the Southern Command and specifically the Konark Corps for helping the civil administration in taking care of the evacuated Indian nationals."

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared over 170, including foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. A third death was reported in India on Tuesday in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. Earlier, two deaths were reported in Kalaburgi and West Delhi.

The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

COVID-19 affected over 170 countries

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 173 countries in the world and one international conveyance -- the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan. Presently, there are around 219,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 8,961 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19 yet, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

(With ANI Inputs)