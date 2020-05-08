Vande Bharat: Air India Flight Carrying 234 Stranded Indians Departs From Singapore

As the Vande Bharat Mission was flagged off on Thursday, another flight took off from Singapore on Friday. The Air India flight AI381 carrying 234 passengers departed for Delhi at 9 am. The update was shared by the Indian High Commission in Singapore. Earlier on Thursday, the first flight carrying stranded Indians arrived in Kochi from Abu Dhabi.

Stranded Indians in Singapore depart for Delhi

The Indian High Commission also thanked all the authorities like MEA, MOCA, MHA, MOHFW, and state governments for their assistance in the evacuation in a short span of time.

AI381 With 234 passengers under #VandeBharatMission left #Singapore for #Delhi at 9 am. Thank you #TeamIndia , MEA MOCA, MHA, MOHFW, MOCA , State Govs for doing it in shortest possible time .

SOP for returning back to India

According to the SOP, those who who wish to return to India must register themselves with the Indian Missions in the country where they are stranded, along with necessary details as prescribed by the Ministry of External Affairs. They will have to travel to India by non-scheduled commercial flights that will be arranged by the Civil Aviation Ministry (MoCA) and naval ships to be arranged by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA). Only those crew/staff, who have tested negative for COVID-19, will be allowed to operate the flight/ship.

The MHA said priority will be given to compelling cases in distress including migrant workers/labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with the expiry of visa, persons with medical emergencies/ pregnant women/ elderly, those required to return to India due to death of family member and students. The cost of travel, as specified by the MoCA and DMA will be borne by such travellers.

