Delhi Government Issues Guidelines For Handling Of Passengers Under Vande Bharat Mission

The Delhi Government on Wednesday issued guidelines for handling of the passengers coming from abroad under the Centre's massive evacuation operation to bring back stranded Indians from across the world. "In view of planned phase return of Indian nationals, stranded abroad by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India in coordination with Indian Missions abroad all stakeholders are directed to follow the guidelines," read the Delhi Government's order. The guidelines highlighted points of coordination that were needed between the nodal officers of the MEA and the Delhi Government from making available a detailed list of the passengers to the arrangement of medical teams for quarantine.

Read: India's Covid Evacuation Plan Accessed: 7 Days, 11 Countries, 64 Flights, 14,800 People

Delhi Government has issued guidelines 'for handling of the passengers coming from abroad and landing at Delhi Airport in view of planned phased return of Indians stranded abroad by Ministry of External Affairs'. pic.twitter.com/WB26fHy1PV — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Read: Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Riyaz Naikoo Neutralised By Forces In J&K's Awantipur

'Vande Bharat' Mission

In a major relief for Indians stranded abroad, the Centre on Monday announced that their travel will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. A day after the announcement that the Modi government will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the movement of the returnees. The mission will go on for 7 days and will rescue stranded Indians from over 11 countries in 64 flights carrying over 14,800 people. According to the SOP, those wishing to return to India must register themselves with the Indian Missions in the country where they are stranded, along with necessary details as prescribed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Read: MEA Commences Preparations To Rescue Indians Stranded Abroad Under 'Vande Bharat' Mission

Read: Delhi Police Starts Probe Against 'Bois Locker Room' Group For Allegedly 'glorifying' Rape