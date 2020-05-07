Vizag Gas Leak: Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Permission From PM Modi To Fly To Leak Site

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has written to Prime Minister Modi, requesting him to grant permission to the TDP chief to fly to Vishakapatnam to monitor post-disaster activities and console the affected people. A chemical gas leak from the LG Polymers Industry at RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on the wee hours of Thursday saw eight people dead and hundreds hospitalized. Over 2500 people were evacuated from areas near the accident site.

TDP chief seeks permission to fly

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter addressing PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the PM, requesting him to grant permission to fly to Vishakapatnam, citing that he was the Leader of Opposition in the state and was hence bound to be there. Further, the TDP supremo requested PM Modi to grant permission for his flight, numbered VT-VKR, to fly from Mumbai to Hyderabad to Vishakapatnam and vice versa.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed shock over the gas leak incident from an industrial plant in Vizag. Taking to Twitter, he urged the TDP leaders to be readily available to help the people in distress. Further, he also urged the people to take the necessary precautions that are being advised by the officials.

Shocked to learn about the death of 3 people & hundreds being affected by a gas leak from a plant near #Visakhapatnam. @jaitdp leaders and cadre must be readily available to help people in distress. I urge everyone to take necessary precautions as advised by the officials. — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) May 7, 2020

Been in touch with TDP MLA Ganababu who is personally overseeing the rescue ops since early morning. My heartfelt condolences go to all those who have lost their loved ones and those affected by this terrible tragedy #VizagGasLeak #Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/3knevzeemM — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) May 7, 2020

