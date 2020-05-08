Vizag Gas Leak: Fumes Leak Again In Vishakapatnam, People In 2km Radius Asked To Evacuate

Barely 24 hours after the tragic gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakapatnam took place on Thursday, gas fumes started leaking again from the same tanker at the LG Polymers factory in the wee hours of Friday.

"Gas fumes leaking again from the tanker where there was Styrene gas leakage today. Around 50 fire staffers, with National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) support, are carrying out the operation. We've ordered the evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius for safe side precautions," Sandeep Anand, Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer told a news agency.

He added that ten more fire tenders, including 2 foam tenders, have been rushed at the spot, and ambulances are ready in case of any emergency. People have been asked to evacuate the area within a 2-3 km radius of the spot as a precautionary measure.

"People beyond the 2 km radius need not evacuate but they are advised to stay inside their homes", said RK Meena, Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) Police Commissioner.

More information on the matter is awaited.

Vizag Gas leak

As many as 11 people have been killed in a gas leak which occurred in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam.

Around 3000 people have reportedly been evacuated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources. A total of 1000 people who have come in direct contact with the gas are being treated in hospitals currently.

The company - LG polymers had earlier said that the situation was under control and that they are investigating the cause and extent of the damage. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has spoken with PM Modi and assured that the state secretary will stay back for an additional two days till the issue is under control. Moreover, he has urged locals to seek treatment in government hospitals as the state will bear its cost.

(With inputs from ANI; Image credits - ANI)