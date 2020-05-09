Bengal Receives Over 4L MT Free Rice From Centre Amid COVID Crisis, Guv Gives Out Details

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, West Bengal has received around 4,78,000 metric tonnes of free rice and 10,800 metric tonnes of free Dal till now. Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar gave out the details of the amount of supply provided by the Centre to the State under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY).

According to the Governor, the free ration is supplied by the Central government to the State. He added that apart from this, around 12,800 MT of free dal has been despatched and will be received by the end of this month.

Mamata, Centre face-off

On April 21, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that she was kept in "dark" about the visit of central teams to assess the COVID-19 situation. The Centre on Monday has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to make an on-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation in hotspots and issue necessary directions to four states, including Bengal. That irked the Mamata government which saw it as an unwarranted intervention in the State's efforts.

To this, the Governor had said it is not appropriate for the State to get into a confrontational mode with the Centre in the wake of the pandemic. He had asked the Trinamool Congress government to take assistance when provided in such a situation.

